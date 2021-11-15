Citycon Oyj: Oasen transforming into an urban hub

Citycon OYJ Press release 15 November 2021

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will develop Oasen in Bergen into a modern mixed-use centre that includes residentials, offices, public health services and retail. Citycon develops Oasen in collaboration with the municipality as the zoning plan now is subject to political review.

Citycon and Bergen municipality share the ambition to create living urban areas connected to public transportation. A new stop for the Bergen light rail and a new bus terminal are under construction and will connect Oasen and Fyllingsdalen to Bergen city center.

Oasen will have a greater role as a transportation hub as Citycon are planning to build 300 apartments, 12,400 square meters of offices and 4,200 square meters of functions such as services, health, culture and retail.

The first phases of the development project at Oasen were completed in the summer of 2021. Oasen has opened up to the surroundings. New transparent facades and restaurants at the outside square, connect the centre's inside and outside. Over 6,000 square meters of old office space is converted into premises for a new health centre, F&B and daily shopping. A new public health centre, 'The Family House', has just opened their premises of 4,650 square meters.

Oasen has a long history in Fyllingsdalen, going back to the opening of 1971. Citycon believes that the transformation as described in the zoning plan will contribute to good urban living for the coming generation in Fyllingsdalen.

"Oasen is going through a very exciting transformation. The new light rail station and bus terminal makes mobility easier and greener, while the planned culture centre and library just opposite of Oasen, will be great additions to Oasen as a mixed-use centre. Citycon executes on its strategy by adding residentials, offices and services to our centres as we want to create long term value for local communities, tenants and owners", says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

The Oasen development project has a completion target of 2027.

For further information, please contact :

Håkon Tuv Dalland

Commercial Director at Citycon

Mobile +47 41 650 605

haakon.dalland@citycon.com

Daniel Sellevoll

Senior Communications Manager at Citycon

Mobile +47 959 71 597

daniel.sellevoll@citycon.com

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic Countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres offer daily consumer goods, health care services as well as other services to meet the daily needs of our customers.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/oasen-transforming-into-an-urban-hub,c3453917

The following files are available for download: