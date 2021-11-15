Shirdi Sai Electricals, an Indian transformer manufacturer and EPC contractor, has placed a $252.16 million incentive bid to set up a fully integrated, 4 GW polysilicon-to-module fab under the Indian government's production-linked incentives scheme.From pv magazine India Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL), an power distribution transformer manufacturer and EPC contractor, has secured a letter of award from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency to develop a 4 GW, vertically integrated solar module facility. The Telangana-based company had placed an INR 1,875 crore ($252.16 million) incentive ...

