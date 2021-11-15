Integrated offering to deliver hyper-realistic team exercises specific to customer environments for more relevant cyber knowledge, skills and judgement

Immersive Labs, the company enabling organizations to continuously measure and optimize the human cyber capabilities of their entire workforce, today announces the acquisition of Snap Labs. The transaction brings a new level of realism to organizations looking to develop cyber knowledge, skills and judgement, providing them with the ability to build multi-player simulations customized for specific environments and roles.

The acquisition underlines the need to develop human capabilities which reflect the nuances of each specific organization for everyone from Executive to Technical teams. By developing cyber knowledge, skills and judgement tailored to unique factors such as technical environments and compliance requirements, cyber risk is reduced more effectively.

The newly integrated platform will enable this by allowing customers to run labs and cyber crisis exercises in a cloud-based replica of their own organization featuring specific vendors. This also provides the ability for technical teams to work cooperatively in an expansive virtual environment as part of wider exercises involving executive decision makers.

Incorporated into the wider Immersive Labs platform this will further enable organizations to create a continuous cycle of human cyber capability improvement. With regular exercising, and evidencing against internal and anonymized peer benchmark data the cyber knowledge, skills and judgement of the entire workforce can keep pace with risk allowing them to be used strategically, for the first time.

James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs, said, "From day one we have believed in the power of immersive experiences. Whether you are a CEO wrestling with the wicked problems of a cyber crisis exercise or a malware analyst decompiling the latest APT, nothing is better for building and evidencing cyber knowledge, skills and judgement.

"The acquisition of Snap Labs doubles down on this, allowing customers to build better cyber workforces with richly detailed realistic experiences pinpointed to the risk they face. We welcome the team to Immersive Labs and look forward to building on our joint vision together."

Pennsylvania-based Snap Labs was founded in 2016 by Co-Founders Chris Myers and Barrett Adams. The company currently works with customers such as Accenture, Mandiant and Crowdstrike.

Chris Myers, Co-Founder, said, "Snap Labs has always strived to provide the most realistic environments and training experiences for cybersecurity teams. Immersive Labs' vision to build cyber knowledge, skills, and judgement across the entire workforce is remarkably aligned with our own, and we're extremely excited to bring our technology into their platform.

"The two platforms are a natural fit, and by combining them we hope to help our customers build even more resilience against cyber threats."

Founded in 2017, Immersive Labs now counts some of the world's largest organizations as customers. More information can be found at immersivelabs.com.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the world's first solution enabling organizations to measure, map to risk, and optimize the human cyber abilities of their workforce in line with a security strategy. The award-winning platform continuously tests, analyses, and improves the capabilities of technical and non-technical teams, allowing the expertise of the whole organization to meet ever-evolving risks. This embeds a new level of resilience, unlocking the strategic value of knowledge, skills and judgement in cyber risk reduction and crisis response for the first time.

Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, and Menlo Ventures. Our customers include some of the largest companies in financial services, healthcare, and government, amongst others. For more information on Immersive Labs' offering, please visit www.immersivelabs.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005085/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jill Creelman

immersivelabs@inkhouse.com