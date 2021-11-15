NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 November 2021 were: 965.88p Capital only 974.28p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 30,000 ordinary shares on 12th November 2021, the Company has 100,476,263 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.