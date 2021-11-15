Ubiquitech Software Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

(UBQU) Gives complete corporate outlook and plan for CannazALL, its subsidiary in the multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to provide its shareholders with the first official corporate update in over nineteen months. The Company would like to instill confidence with all shareholders. The management of Ubiquitech have made a series of changes over the past two years that will pave the way for the Company to have a bright future, with consistent updates and additions on the horizon.

CEO, James Ballas states: "After so much time has passed where we have been working diligently on a number of internal items, we wanted our first update to be a reset and a template for our shareholders to gauge where we are at and where we are going. We have achieved a lot over the last two years in terms of our management team, infrastructure, business goals, as well as our outlook for the future. The Company is onboarding the talent and expertise to successfully grow at a rate that is better than ever before. We have incredible history and brand recognition, and the future looks very bright as we continually build into 2022, and beyond."

The Company would like all shareholders to understand the progress that is being made and the plans for 2022. These will include the following:

New Website: The Company has plans for its newest website in 1st quarter 2022

New products: Dozens of new products will be added

New Third party testing: Including regularly updated COA's

Call center: Company will be adding a call center for inbound and outbound sales

24-hour Customer support: Company wants every call answered live

Free sample promotions: More free samples to expand new customer base

Direct mail: Direct mail promotions should start again in January

New email platforms: To expand the reach and deliverability of Company messages

Advertising and marketing: Additional platforms are being added in 2022

SEO: Has grown over 2500 percent over the last six months, and growing daily

Content Articles: Expanding the CannazALL CBD Blog and bringing new visitors daily

International sales: Expected in 2022

New product packaging: All new product packaging is in the works

Website traffic retargeting: Of all site traffic

New proprietary product blends: Only available to CannazALL customers

Expansion of Ambassador and Affiliate programs: To be announced

Partnerships: GD Entertainment and Technology, INC (OTC:GDET) TBA

Company Name and symbol change: TBD

Investor relations: Giving shareholders access to updates in a more timely fashion

The Company will keep Shareholders updated through regular news, social media, and Investor Relations.

CEO James Ballas added "We want our shareholders to know that we are committed to the successful growth of the Company, our popular line of CBD products, and more. We vow to keep our promise in keeping our shareholders regularly informed with news and updates using a variety of avenues and platforms. In addition, as an avid swimmer and fitness enthusiast, and with all our members being into fitness, we want to not only position CannazALL in the CBD wellness space but also in the health and fitness arena as well. This means that many of our new products will also be fitness focused and that will open a much larger universe of customers for our products. We're excited about the growth we know we can have in these multibillion-dollar industries, and we want our shareholders to share our enthusiasm for our Company and products."

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

