An oral presentation will feature updated data from the 2-THE-TOP study treating patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) with TTFields plus pembrolizumab and temozolomide

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 31 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be featured at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2021 Annual Meeting from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 in Boston. The presentations cover a broad range of topics, with 22 of the 31 presentations prepared by external authors.

One of the oral presentations will feature updated data from the 2-THE-TOP study treating 25 patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) with TTFields plus pembrolizumab and temozolomide. In patients with greater than 9 months of follow-up, median progression-free survival, the primary endpoint, was at least 11.2 months with activation of adaptive immunity.

"We are excited to gather, participate and share information on Tumor Treating Fields at the SNO 2021 Annual Meeting, one of the most important neuro-oncology conferences worldwide," said Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure's Chief Medical Officer. "More than 300 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields have been shared at SNO over the past 14 years. We look forward to driving further awareness and understanding of our therapy as an important treatment for solid tumors."

Oral Presentations

(CTIM-16) Phase 2 study of pembrolizumab plus TTFields plus temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed GBM (2-THE-TOP trial). Lead author and presenter: David D. Tran. 5:05 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. EST Friday, Nov.19. (Clinical Trials Session I)

Induction of anti-tumor immunity in glioblastoma using Tumor Treating Fields. Presenter: David D. Tran. 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 21. (Emerging Technologies in Radiation Science Session)

Poster Presentations

All occurring 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST Friday, Nov. 19 in Exhibit Hall D

Clinical

(INNV-22) Factors guiding the initiation of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 200 kHz) therapy for glioblastoma: self-reported patient and oncologist perspectives. Lead author and presenter: Peggy Frongillo.

(SURG-06) The safety profile of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 200 kHz) concomitant with ventriculo-peritoneal shunts in patients with glioblastoma and hydrocephalus. Lead author: Nancy Ann Oberheim-Bush. Presenter: Wenyin Shi.

(CTNI-09) TRIDENT phase 3 trial (EF-32): first-line Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 200 kHz) concomitant with chemo-radiation, followed by maintenance TTFields/temozolomide in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: Wenyin Shi.

(QOLP-31) Quality of life of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma during TTFields therapy in routine clinical care: first results of the TIGER study. Lead author and presenter: Oliver Bähr.

(INNV-07) TTFields treatment of gliosarcoma and recurrent anaplastic oligodendroglioma. Lead author and presenter: Nicholas A. Blondin.

(INNV-10) TTFields as maintenance therapy for an oligodendroglioma case and long-term follow-up. Lead author and presenter: Uvin Ko.

(CTNI-11) Tumor Treating Fields combined with second-line chemotherapy in recurrent glioblastoma: a matched retrospective study. Lead author and presenter: Yonggao Mou.

(CTNI-52) Retrospective analysis of using radiotherapy with concurrent temozolomide and Tumor Treating Fields for Chinese patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: Yang Wang.

(NCOG-14) Real-World retrospective analysis of Tumor Treating Fields in the treatment of high-grade glioma based on Chinese population. Lead author and presenter: Zhiyong Qin.

(NIMG-34) Delayed pseudoprogression in glioblastoma patients treated with TTFields: a report of two cases. Lead author and presenter: Norihiko Saito.

(CTNI-38) PriCoTTF trial: a phase I/II trial of TTFields prior and concomitant to radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: Sied Kebir.

(RADT-13) SPARE trial: Scalp-sparing radiation with concurrent temozolomide and Tumor Treating Fields for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: Ryan C. Miller.

(CTNI-19) Concurrent chemoradiation and Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 200 kHz) for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma may increase the rate of distant recurrence. Lead author and presenter: Ayesha S. Ali.

(RADT-22) Concurrent TTFields (200 kHz) with chemoradiation for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma may increase the rate of pseudoprogression: analysis of a pilot clinical trial. Lead author and presenter: Muneeb Niazi.

(INNV-18) Effect of duration of Tumor Treating Fields therapy on cellularity distributions beyond T1w MRI contrast enhancing margin at autopsy in glioma patients: preliminary results. Lead author and presenter: Samuel Bobholz.

(INNV-13) Understanding factors that influence the decision of accepting Tumor Treating Fields therapy. Lead author and presenter: Priya U. Kumthekar.

(QOLP-10) A longitudinal observational study of exercise behavior in glioblastoma patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields. Lead author and presenter: Katherine B. Peters.

Preclinical

(EXTH-75) Application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) to the head and torso of mice with the dedicated inovivo system. Lead author: Shiri Davidi. Presenter: Moshe Giladi.

(EXTH-74) Increasing cancer cell membrane permeability through application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). Lead author: Tali Voloshin. Presenter: Moshe Giladi.

(DDRE-46) Reduced cancer cell sensitivity to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) through activation of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway can be mitigated using PI3K inhibitors or PI3K/mTOR dual inhibitors. Lead author: Anat Klein-Goldberg. Presenter: Moshe Giladi.

(EXTH-05) Tumor Treating Fields in combination with the TERT-inhibitor eribulin have synergistic antiproliferative effects on human glioblastoma cells. Lead author: Piet Beusker. Presenter: Marco Stein.

(CBIO-02) In vitro Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) reduce proliferation and alter MLH1 expression in temozolomide resistant (TMZR) patient-derived glioblastoma (GBM) cells. Lead author and presenter: Sharon K. Michelhaugh.

(CSIG-09) Assessment of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) combined with trichostatin A (TSA) in patient-derived glioblastoma (GBM) cells. Lead author and presenter: Manxiu Ma.

(DDRE-13) Prostaglandin E receptor 3 (PTGER3) regulates resistance to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in glioblastoma cells. Lead author and presenter: Dongjiang Chen.

(IMMU-35) Induction of anti-tumor immunity by Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in glioblastoma. Lead author and presenter: Dongjiang Chen.

(EXTH-76) Developing the novel combination therapy options for cancer therapy using Tumor Treating Fields together with the chemo agents targeting the replication stress pathway. Lead author and presenter: Narasimha Kumar Karanam.

Physics

(RBIO-01) Developing the framework for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) treatment planning for a patient with astrocytoma in the spinal cord. Lead author: Jennifer de Los Santos. Presenter: Tal Marciano.

(RBIO-06) Mechanism of action and associated effects of Tumor Treating (TTFields) on living cells using simulations. Lead author and presenter: Tal Marciano.

(CTNI-44) Dosimetric impact of Tumor Treating Fields on concurrent radiation therapy for pediatric brain tumors. Lead author and presenter: Michelle Quan.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Fundamental scientific research on TTFields extends across more than two decades and, in all preclinical research to date, TTFields have demonstrated a consistent anti-mitotic effect. TTFields therapy is intended principally for use together with other standard-of-care cancer treatments. There is a growing body of evidence that supports TTFields' broad applicability with certain other cancer therapies, including radiation therapy, certain chemotherapies and certain immunotherapies. In clinical research and commercial experience to date, TTFields therapy has exhibited no systemic toxicity, with mild to moderate skin irritation being the most common side effect. The TTFields global development program includes a network of preclinical collaborators and a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including four phase 3 pivotal trials in a variety of tumor types. To date, more than 20,000 patients have been treated with TTFields therapy

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

