A royal decree of 28th October 2016, transposing the European Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) into national law, ended the classification of e-cigarettes in Belgium as medical devices. The product-specific regulation includes severe restrictions in many regulatory areas.

There are currently three bills that aim to change the legal framework of e-cigarettes in Belgium.

Two of them have already been introduced into the parliament, which aim to equate nicotine-free vapour products with the nicotine-containing ones, introduce plain packaging, and impose a flavour ban.

The third has been notified to the EU Commission TRIS Database and aims to rewrite many articles of the royal decree that regulates e-cigarettes.

This report covers all current and possible future regulation for e-cigs in Belgium.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Belgium: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Case law

Relevant bodies

Relevant laws

