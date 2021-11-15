With Paris having retroactively reduced solar feed-in tariff rates guaranteed for 20 years in 2006 and 2010, developer Solar Electric Holding has been unsuccessful in a legal bid to force the commission to decide on the compatibility of the incentive program with EU state aid rules.An attempt by a French solar developer to safeguard historic feed-in-tariff (FIT) payments made to its Caribbean projects by forcing the European Commission to rule the incentives not incompatible with the EU's internal market, has failed. The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday rejected an attempt by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...