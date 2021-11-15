Container Security Market to Reach $7.57 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 29.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid digital transformation and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global container security market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Container Security Market by Product (Cloud and On-Premises), Component (Container Security Platform and Services), Organizational Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Application (Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, BFSI, Healthcare & life Science, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global container security industry was estimated at $571.47 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rapid digital transformation, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform, and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global container security market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among small & medium enterprises restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of cloud-based containers in the major industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario

Increase in need to detect and block malware in order to curtail the risk of cyber-attack has impacted the global container security market positively.

Also, the growing cyber security solutions across the public sector in the majority of countries have been beneficial for the market growth. This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The container security platform segment to dominate by 2030

Based on component, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program.

The one-premises segment to maintain the dominant share

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global container security market, due to the fact that the necessity for a tightly managed data security platform to safeguard secret information has resulted in a steep increase in the adoption of container security solutions across on-premises platforms. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more. This factor fuels the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the major share in 2020

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global container security market. This is attributed to the fact that North America is home to a number of key players who offer advanced solutions related to this avant-garde technology. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the prime players in the container security industry have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to raise the penetration of AI-powered electronics equipment in the Aisa-Pacific region.

Key players in the industry

Aqua Security

Sysdig

Capsule8

Alert Logic

Cloud Passage

Qualys

Trend Micro

Nev Vector

Twist lock

StackRox.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg