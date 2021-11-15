InnoStudio Inc.: World's First Pharmaceutical Research And Drug Discovery In Space Webinar Series Launched

TOKYO and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microgravity is fast becoming a promising novel approach to developing and/or improving pharmaceutical compounds and manufacturing processes for exploitation both here on Earth and in Space. To this end, the Japan Manned Space Systems Corporation (JAMSS) (JP) and InnoStudio Inc. (HU) have announced the first ever webinar series dedicated to pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in space.



In a joint statement, Dr. Naohiro Sato, Deputy General Manager at the Space Business Department of JAMSS; and Dr. Ferenc Darvas, Executive President of InnoStudio, stated: "Drug discovery related R&D is no longer a privilege on Earth. The unique conditions in space allow us to perform unique and novel chemistry techniques that can contribute to the development of novel active pharmaceutical ingredientson the International Space Station (ISS). We believe that in the coming decade, the enhanced interaction of the pharmaceutical and space industry will offer both novel R&D and commercial opportunities for the development of so far unknown APIs and other compounds of the pharmaceutical research and industry. This webinar series, containing both scientific and commercial aspects, aims to give an insight into the latest results and business opportunities in this rapidly emerging field of the NewSpace economy."

The first part of the webinar series "What makes microgravity an emerging tool?" will be held on November 18, 2021. Registration and more information about the speakers and the program are available at: https://drugdiscoveryinspace.com/

About the Organizers

Japan Manned Space Systems Corporation, founded in 1990, manages the operations and utilization of the Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" at the ISS and has extensive manned space technology experience as a leading company of human space flight in Japan. The company provides "Kirara", a high-quality microgravity protein crystal growth service to support drug discovery purposes, among others.

InnoStudio, member of the Darholding/ThalesNano global organization, leads activities including the development of flow chemical reactors for space and pharmaceutical applications, chemical formulation methods in microgravity, and nanotechnology for space industrial and agrochemical innovation.

