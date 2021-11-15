Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetometer Survey On the Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Val-D'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce completion of drone-supported magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The contractor, Geophysique TMC, acquired magnetic data using their Vision 4K unmanned UAV armed with a Scintrex Cs-VI Cesium Vaper magnetometer, completing 153 line kilometers of survey at 50 metres line spacing over the two adjoining claim blocks. The survey is designed to map geologic features that may be related to platinum group element (PGE) and gold mineralization (see previous news release).

Results of the magnetometer survey are expected in the coming weeks. Geologic crews are currently conducting ground surveys over the two project areas, and are expected to utilize the detailed magnetic survey results to assist in targeting areas for further exploration.

The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data in this press release.

