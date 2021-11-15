EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Signs Strategic Engagement to Support Growing Opportunities in California and the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce an agreement with Thomas Armstrong of Tyley Capital Group, LLC in California, to facilitate the development of opportunities in EYEfi's SPARC technology and associated product suite, for use in autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial/sea vehicles and drones, and across a wide range of industry and defense applications in the United States. Mr. Armstrong has over 37 years of legal experience in representing companies and investors in venture capital financings, private placements, angel financings, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. His practice includes representation of companies and investors in various industries including medical devices, software, internet, consumer goods, telematics and entertainment. Mr. Armstrong is also a FINRA registered investment banker holding a Series 63 license, a Series 79 license and a Series 82 license.

EYEfi's geospatial technology, 'EYEfi SPARC' powers EYEfi's product suite, such as EYEfi Cloud and our Smartphone App, SpatialEye, and has registered patents in 7 countries including Canada and the United States. The technology includes a set of proprietary algorithms that can be installed on cameras and sensors and used to determine the location of any object being viewed or pointed at by the device. The system does not use GPS, satellite, or the internet and is totally covert and undetectable when in use. The algorithms also have several proprietary modules, for instance, an image that has been captured using SPARC can be shared or integrated into 3rd party applications to conduct a real-time query on any pixel to pull location data, plus any other dataset on the internet that is relevant to that location at that time.

There is a broad range of use cases for the SPARC technology for use in drones, autonomous vehicles, military, defense, smartphone, on-person, and wearable devices, that can all leverage geo-spatial and 3D data to provide real-time targeting of geo-locations using cameras; significantly extending their on-board sensory from just meters to miles, using EYEfi's proprietary SPARC technology.

Mr. Armstrong, as an industry veteran in the United States, is well placed to assist the Company with strategic introductions to potential new US based customers and distributors with several key targets having already beenidentified.

Mr. Armstrong said: "I am excited to be working with EYEfi in their efforts to grow their customer base in the US with key targets where EYEfi's SPARC technology can be leveraged."

EYEfi's CEO and Head of Research and Development, Simon Langdon, said "EYEfi is thrilled to secure Tom's services to assist us with our growth plans in the US. Tom is an industry veteran with strong, quality relationships in our target market and in particular, the drone/UAV segment. We are looking forward to working with Tom as we continue our expansion plans into the US"

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

