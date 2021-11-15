Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the second phase of its 2021 exploration program at the Bethania Project, Peru. Kuya Silver's geologic team has begun a detailed surface sampling and trenching program and plans to continue with a multi-phase exploration program over the coming months. After successfully concluding the Phase 1 exploration program in July, targeted mostly at confirming historically understood mineralization associated with the Bethania silver mine, the next phase of exploration is planned to be much broader in scope.

The main goals of this next phase of exploration are to:

expand the resource base at the Bethania Project by extending known mineralization ( i.e. veins) along strike and at depth.

veins) along strike and at depth. gain a better understanding of the controls on mineralization in newly identified mineralized zones such as the Hilltop Zone and the Carmelita for potential future resource growth.

prospect our properties in the Bethania district for additional near-surface mineralized vein targets.

Kuya Silver has mobilized a team to conduct a minimum of 7000 m of trenching samples in the Hilltop zone and Main Bethania mine area (see Figure 1). The trench program has been designed to gather more data on the host rock and veins that outcrop on surface to determine strike length, width of mineralization, variation in geometry and other important features such as branching or intersection of veins.





Figure 1: Property Map showing Bethania veins mapped at surface and the provisional trenching/surface sampling program

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/103498_96de96a1a46f38f3_001full.jpg

Additional exploration work in the coming months will include underground sampling, followed by a Phase 2 drill program to test depth extensions beneath the lower limits of known mineralization in both the mine area and newly identified targets like the Hilltop Zone. All exploration activities will begin at the Bethania Project (mining concession) followed by similar work programs at nearby Carmelita concessions.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO remarked, "After the success of our Phase 1 drill program and also taking into consideration the acquisition of the nearby Carmelita project earlier in the year, we are very excited to launch an even more comprehensive exploration program at the Bethania Project. While our Phase 1 program was geared more towards confirming the historical understanding of the Bethania vein system, we are now in the position over the coming years to test the full extent of the vein system both on the Bethania property and Carmelita while we accelerate development towards production."

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Lewis, P.Geo., Exploration Director of Kuya Silver and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

