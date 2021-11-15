DNP Signs Print-on-Demand Agreement with Ingram Content Group's ("Ingram") Lightning Source LLC

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) is pleased to announce the signing ofan agreement with Ingram's print-on-demand (POD) company, Lightning Source LLC.DNP is the sole Global Connect company in Japan.

"We are pleased to expand Ingram's Global Connect programme to Japan, enabling books within our catalog to be accessed, printed and delivered in the local bookselling markets quickly. By adding DNP to our network, we are expanding our reach around the world, helping publishers and retailers grow sales and revenue while meeting demand," said David Taylor, Ingram's Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition, International.

DNP and Global Connect

DNP will commence the provision of works via DNP bookstore EC website.

Japanese consumers will now be able to purchase a wide range of books from publishers around the world. These include books from Latin America and Asia that have been seldom handled so far.

Looking Ahead

Through DNP's participation in Ingram's Global Connect program, DNP will answer the needs of domestic consumers and accelerate growth in the publishing business. DNP is also investigating the possibility of utilizing the manufacturing and distribution function of others in the Global Connect program to provide content licensed by Japanese publishers around the world.

About DNP

DNP is one of the world's largest comprehensive printing companies, providing a diverse portfolio of products and services to about 20,000 corporate clients worldwide. Since we were founded in 1876, we have consistently innovated new products and processes, and have successfully integrated proprietary printing and information technologies to branch out into various fields, including packaging, decorative materials, display components, and electronic devices. Our aim is to become a principal provider of solutions to a variety of problems by developing and combining new technologies.

About Ingram Content Group

The world is reading, and Ingram Content Group ("Ingram") connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram's services include digital and physical book distribution, print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, Tennessee Book Company LLC, Ingram Content Group UK Ltd. and Ingram Content Group Australia Pty Ltd.

