Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 41860 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 4.6% - Valuates Reports

Feminine Hygiene Products market is segmented By the product type - Sanitary Napkins, Tampons, Pantyliners, Menstrual Cups, Feminine Hygiene Wash, Other, By the end users/application - Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027.

The global Feminine Hygiene Products market size is projected to reach USD 41860 million by 2027, from USD 31960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

The major factor driving the growth of the Feminine Hygiene Products market are

Female empowerment, rising female literacy, and awareness of menstrual health and hygiene, rising female disposable income, are expected to drive the global feminine hygiene products market.

As global healthcare organizations and industry participants step up their efforts to educate girls and women, the adoption of feminine hygiene products is expected to rise. This in turn is expected to increase the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET

Women today have a greater understanding of things related to their bodies, such as the menstruation cycle, thanks to technological advancements and the availability of high-quality education. Infections in the vaginal area might be transient, but they can also lead to more serious issues like infertility. As a result, healthcare specialists are always promoting menstruation care items to prevent such problems. As a result, this feature will aid the feminine hygiene products market growth during the forecast period.

The feminine hygiene products market is being driven by an increase in disorders such as infection of the lower reproductive tract as a result of inadequate genital hygiene. The product's popularity is expanding as people become more aware of the importance of maintaining hygiene during menstruation and the necessity to eliminate odor.

The rise in disposable money, particularly among the middle class in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, has resulted in a growing desire among women for high-quality hygiene products. Furthermore, as disposable income has increased in developed countries, demand for innovative and high-quality feminine hygiene products has increased, bolstering the feminine hygiene products industry. Furthermore, governments in developing countries have adopted a number of measures to encourage women to use feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, thereby boosting the feminine hygiene products market.

The non-biodegradability of feminine hygiene products is currently a major environmental problem. However, developing environmentally friendly products such as natural fiber sanitary napkins is a viable way to succeed in this industry. Thus the trend of environmentally friendly products is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Feminine hygiene products market.

FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Sanitary Napkins segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The sanitary napkins segment's substantial market share can be due to improved awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products, as well as their widespread availability.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is attributed to the high female population in countries such as India and China. The feminine hygiene products market in this region is being driven by rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and more knowledge about menstrual hygiene management.

Based on the application, the online channel segment is likely to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Feminine Hygiene Product Market By Company

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Edgewell Personal Care

Bella

Bodywise (UK)

Cora

Corman

First Quality Enterprises

Fujian Hengan Group

Lil-Lets

Masmi

Moxie

Ontex

Pee Buddy

Kao

The Honest Company

Seventh Generation

Vivanion

