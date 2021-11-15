Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd: Jaipur Rugs wins hearts at Downtown Dubai

- Her Highness Sheikha Latifa pens a note for artisans in rural India

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Sheikha Latifa penned a hand-written postcard for Jaipur Rug's artisans at the Downtown Dubai event appreciating the artisan's hard work and efforts.

Her note read: "Thank you so much for your hard work. Bless you and wish you the best."

Jaipur Rugs, India's largest manufacturer of hand knotted carpets, concluded a successful event at Downtown Dubai show. This was the brand's maiden foray at the event, considered to be Middle East's leading Design Fair. Jaipur Rugs showcased 58 contemporary, transitional and modern designs - hand crafted by women artisans in rural India. Globally awarded collections like Unstring, Chaos Theory and Aakar by designer Kavi were on display at the Jaipur Rugs' pavilion from November 8-12.

The highlight of the event was the collector's favourite, one-of-a-kind - 'Manchaha' Collection. Manchaha is a Hindi word popular in Rajasthan's weaving community, meaning "expression of my heart".

Under this, weavers in rural India get to design their own rugs for the first time. By nurturing their creative potential and the Manchaha initiative transforms a community socially and economically. Each rug, handmade with more than 200,000 knots, is the story of its creator - with emotions, dreams, and personality.

According to Mr. Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs, "Dubai is where shoppers go to discover the latest in design and fashion. As a city, it is innovative and vibrant, making it a great market for new age, socially-conscious brands like ours. As an inclusive design-led brand we are very bullish about showcasing our designs here in the heart of Dubai and bringing handmade carpets from rural India to the people of this beautiful city."

About Jaipur Rugs

Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral know-how and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India. It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes of 40,000 rural artisans of which 80% are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7000 looms and sells in over 60 countries.

