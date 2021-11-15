Novusterra Inc. Expands Team with Hire of Farai Gundan as Chief Financial Officer

Company makes key hire as it prepares for business expansion and public listing on a national exchange

Demand for graphene-based products and innovation in the energy, defense and water filtration markets is extremely strong as the world experiences supply chain issues for raw materials

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing company focused on developing and commercializing high-value products and applications from graphene, today announced that it has expanded its team with the hiring of Farai Gundan as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Andrew Weeraratne, CEO of Novusterra commented, "As we progress towards a public listing on a national exchange, we have put an emphasis on attracting a very high-caliber team to help drive the business forward. We couldn't be happier that Farai has join our team given her skill set, experiences and passion for creating shareholder value. Her experiences provide a wide breadth of value to our shareholders in regards to financial compliance and reporting but also with helping drive strategic direction and communicating with Wall Street. We have an exciting year ahead as we embark on our growth plans to bring innovative materials to a diverse set of industries!"

About Farai Gundan

Farai is a US-based corporate strategist, communications expert, and thought leader on emerging markets. She has served as Managing Partner for Ivyard from 2015 to October 2021 where she had oversight for client engagements including financial reporting, cash managing, legal and corporate matters and served as liaison between clients and stakeholders. In her role as Managing Partner, she drove business and financial operations and built organic and inorganic revenue growth for the company. She worked at KMPG from 2004 to 2007 where she participated in the successful turnaround of a distressed Big Three auto firm and divestiture of a large multinational automotive maker of trucks and luxury cars from its subsidiary, one of the Big Three automotive companies. She worked in Corporate Finance at Daimler Chrysler and Chrysler LLC, where she obtained extensive financial management experience, including internal and external controls, cash forecasting and management, Sarbanes Oxley compliance, SEC and public reporting.

She earned her Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government and her Master of Business Administration from Florida A & M University. She also earned a certificate in Sarbanes Oxley Compliance from KPMG in 2014. She is also a prolific writer and has covered Africa extensively for Forbes and Essence. Ms. Gundan has been listed as the #1 Forbes Contributing Writer amongst the top 10 writers for Forbes.com. Some of her work on Forbes include the following: "Billionaires Aliko Dangote, Strive Masiyiwa, Patrice Motsepe Join Fight Against Ebola", "Meet Wale Tinubu, The Man Building Africa's Largest Energy Company", "Sim Shagaya: On Building The Next Big Thing, Konga, Africa's Version of Alibaba". She has written for CNN, covering the continent of Africa as well. Ms. Gundan was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and is a Dangote Fellow and is the recipient of the Temple University, Emerging African Leader Award. Ms. Gundan is an Edward S. Mason Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Ms. Gundan serves on the board of advisers for the Harvard Africa Policy Journal and is the Africa Zone Chair for the Alumnae Network of Harvard Women. In 2019, she was named LadyBrille Woman of the Month and in 2015 she was the recipient of the African Women Awards for Media Excellence.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's mission is to harness the potential to produce high quality graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized in high tech application within the energy storage and water filtration marketplaces. The patents the company has secured through a sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Andrew Weeraratne

CEO and Director

info@novusterrainc.com

SOURCE: Novusterra Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672796/Novusterra-Inc-Expands-Team-with-Hire-of-Farai-Gundan-as-Chief-Financial-Officer