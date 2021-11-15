Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.: Global Diversified Marketing Group YTD Revenue Up 68%

Supplement Launch of Three New SKU's, Infrastructure Build, and Strong Customer Base, Positions the Company for Continued Significant Future Growth

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30th, 2021.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30th, 2021, compared to three months ended September 30th, 2020, were as follows:

Revenue for the 2021 period increased to $732,691 compared to $667,237, an increase of approximately 10% over 2020 period.

Gross profit margin for the 2021 period improved to 38.4% in 2021 compared to 36.9% in same period in 2020.

Highlights for nine months ended September 30th, 2021, compared to nine months ended September 30th, 2020, were as follows:

Revenues for the 2021 period increased to $2,112,580 compared to $1,260,539, an increase of approximately 68% over the 2020 period.

Gross profit margin improved to 40.5% in 2021 compared to 37.7% in 2020

"Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, "We are thrilled with our performance and what we have accomplished during the first nine months of 2021. We added a new big box retailer to our already strong customer base, launched a new brand with three new SKUs in a new category, reduced our reliance on factoring and built our infrastructure by adding a strong product manager. Also, through our strong inventory management system, we have been able to mitigate the impact of worldwide supply chain issues."

Mr. Adler continued, "To summarize we are poised to continue delivering significant future revenue growth and can leverage our existing overhead to increase incremental sales levels without adding any significant new costs. Our new launch in the supplement category through ecommerce channel will enable us to diversify our business further and fuel higher growth"

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines in multiple segments and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery ("DSD") as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that, in addition to other financial measures, "Adjusted Net Profit (Loss)" is an appropriate indicator to assist in the evaluation of its operating performance on a period-to-period basis. "Adjusted Net Profit (Loss)" should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

CONTACT:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672718/Global-Diversified-Marketing-Group-YTD-Revenue-Up-68