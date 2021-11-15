Quincy, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW) ("Stran" or the "Company"), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that management will present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, to be held virtually on November 16-17, 2021.

Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran, is scheduled to present as follows:

Event: Q4 Virtual Investor Summit Date and Time: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:15 am Eastern Time Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qcrp4dibS0O0fbxNUN2w-Q

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Mr. Shape will also host one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register to attend the conference here.

To register for the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Virtual Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring over 80 companies and more than 800 registered investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

For more information, please contact Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Stran

Over the past 25 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

