Metrospaces, Inc.: Metrospaces Makes First Residential Property Acquisitions as Part of MetroHouse Platform Launch Indianapolis' Remarkable Growth Makes It Ideal Target for Co-Living Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , has acquired two residential properties in Indianapolis as a part of its planned launch of MetroHouse, its innovative co-living platform. The two attached single-family homes each feature three bedrooms and two baths, and they have been fully renovated and repositioned as co-living units and will be fully furnished and equipped in the coming days to become the first six rooms on the MetroHouse platform.

"We have a strong development partner in Indianapolis, and think this market offers both attractive purchase options and a strong leasing demand," said Oscar Brito, CEO of Metrospaces. "This is the first targeted market for the MetroHouse platform, and we are working to identify strong real estate investments in the hottest rental neighborhoods in markets that are underserved by co-living opportunities."

Indianapolis represents the exact type of real estate market that the Metrospaces team believes will fuel the planned growth of the company and the expected successful launch of MetroHouse. The Indianapolis market has shown remarkable growth in the past year, and tightening inventories make co-living solutions very desirable in the city's up-and-coming neighborhoods.

The initial acquisitions are in a historic part of Indianapolis that is undergoing strong commercial growth, making them very desirable for the young professionals targeted by MetroHouse.

MetroHouse is designed to completely reframe the co-living model and to create unique and luxury residential destinations for digital nomads or nomadic capitalists who have used this pandemic to support the concept of company building from anywhere on the planet. The platform is currently in beta testing.

MetroHouse includes everything one needs to make the most of city life in one bill - rent, furnishings, high-speed WiFi, utilities and room cleaning. MetroHouse users will be part of a community, sharing wonderfully designed spaces with the comfort of being able to retreat to a fully furnished room at the end of the day.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc. has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of the date of this press release, the Offering Statement has not been qualified by the Commission and there can be no assurance when or if it will be. This press release is not a solicitation, express or implied, of any investment in Metrospaces for money or other consideration and none will be accepted. Further, no offer to buy securities of Metrospaces will be accepted and no funds can be received unless and until the Offering Statement has been qualified. Offers to purchase Metrospaces' securities will only be made by an Offering Circular that follows the qualification of Metrospaces' Offering Statement on Form 1-A and the qualification of such a possible offering in certain states.

