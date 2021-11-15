

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has teamed with Microsoft to unveil limited edition Gucci-themed Xbox Series X that is priced at $10,000. With the 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets, Gucci is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Xbox its 20th.



Gucci tweeted, 'In the year of the House's centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. GucciXbox.'



Starting November 17, the 'Xbox by Gucci' bundle will go on sale on Gucci's website and at select Gucci stores across the world. The bundle will be available at select stores in New York City, Beverly Hills, London, Beijing, Berlin, Mexico City, Milan, and Tokyo.



According to Gucci's website, the customized Xbox Series X set features various Gucci-themed additions. The bundle includes two Gucci-themed Xbox controllers, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that has a library of over 100 high-quality games, and an Xbox-branded suitcase to carry the console and controllers.



The Gucci bundle is priced at $10,000, in comparison to the $499 price of a traditional Xbox Series X gaming console .



With the latest launch, the Fashion house is expanding its world of sports and leisure.



Gucci already offers virtual sneakers for VRChat and Roblox, a Gucci-themed garden for Roblox and has a partnership with the gaming organization 100 Thieves.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de