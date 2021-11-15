Highlights

Drilling is targeting three areas of high-grade copper mineralization on the Dobie Lake Copper Property.

The Canamiska Zone, Number 2 Zone (Alpha Veins) and Number 1 Zone will be drilled in this round.

Past work on the property and recent prospecting has identified copper mineralization up to 9% Copper (Cu) in these areas.

The Dobie Lake Copper Property is 6500 acres in size and is in the Algoma District of the Huronian Belt of the Canadian Shield.

The Algoma District was the site of the first Copper Mine in Canada and is host to multiple former mines and copper occurrences.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (the "Company" or "Big Red") is pleased to report that the diamond drilling program on the Dobie Lake Copper Property in Ontario has commenced.

Big Red's drilling will be initially focused on three copper mineralized zones (Figure 1) - Canamiska Zone, the Number 2 Zone and the Number 1 Zone.

The Canamiska Zone is a 3400 metre long EM and copper soil anomaly which was discovered and drilled in the mid-1960's. The zone trends northeasterly. Nine drill holes, historically drilled, in a restricted section of the EM anomaly in the northeasterly part of the anomaly averaged 0.42% Copper over 5.22 meters(m), including 1.82% Copper ("Cu") over 2.3 m, 0.532% Copper over 7.62 m, and 1.44% Copper over 6.0 m. There were also wide sections of lower-grade copper mineralization such as 25m of 0.11% Copper. Soil sampling along the Canamiska EM Zone returned results averaging more than 1,500 ppm Cu and ranging up to 6000 ppm Cu. No drilling was carried out in the area of soil values in excess of 6,000 ppm and the zone has not been fully explored. Big Red considers this a prime exploration target.

The Number 2 Zone has been recently explored and a new series of veins (The Alpha Veins) have been uncovered. This system appears to be at least 1200 m long and trends east-west in contrast to the direction of the Canamiska Zone. The zone was well exposed by the prospectors and allowed the collection of 10 rock samples over approximately 200 metres. The samples from the zone average 0.4% Cu with a high of 1.03% Cu.

The Number 1 Zone occurs in the northern part of the property and comprises an east west trending zone with exposures of very high-grade copper and values over 9% Cu have been reported in past work and recent sampling by Big Red crews has returned 6.6% Copper.





"I am excited by the potential of the Dobie Lake Copper property. We are anxious to see the results of our drilling program," Big Red CEO Jag Sandhu states. "Our field crews have been very successful with the drill target identification program at Dobie Lake. They were able to observe the chalcopyrite mineralization in several places and collect samples that returned exciting copper values. The program consisted of reconnaissance VLF-EM, followed by directed prospecting and sampling. I believe this will be very useful and effective in exploring the remainder of the property."

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement

In addition, Big Red has entered into a marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities $CAN10,000 monthly for a 10-month term. For further information on North Equities please visit www.northequities.com

About the Dobie Lake Copper Property

Details of the Dobie Lake Copper Property can be found in the NI 43-101 filed on Sedar.

The Dobie Lake Property lies within the Southern Province of the Canadian Shield. The Southern Province is comprised chiefly of early Proterozoic clastic sediments of the Huronian Supergroup which is early Proterozoic in age (2.45-2.115 Ga). The Huronian sequence hosts the Nipissing diabase sills which form a substantial intrusive complex across the region and are dated to 2.115 Ga. The Property is considered to be in District of Algoma which is part of the Penokean Fold Belt. Mineralization on the Property consists of copper bearing quartz veins and stockwork within the Huronian sediments. These systems generally strike east-west to northeast and have been traced for over 1 km long.

Three copper mineralized systems are present on the Property, namely the Canamiska, No. 2 Zone and the No.1 Zone. According to the historic assessment work, the No. 1 Zone appears to carry appreciable gold and silver mineralization alongside copper, while there are fewer mentions of other mineralization besides copper at the No. 2 and Canamiska Zones.

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information reported in this news release. Mr. Atkinson is not independent of the Company as he is a member of the Board of Directors of Big Red.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. Highway 546 crosses the property and there are ATV trails covering most of the property. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

