Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) ("Baden" or the "Company") is pleased to report that APEX Geoscience Ltd. has completed a phase 2 follow-up sampling and ground geophysics program at the Midway Property, approximately 5 kilometers west of Midway, BC. Over the several week program, a total of 146 rock samples were collected along with the completion of several reconnaissance grids with ground magnetics and horizontal loop electromagnetics (HLEM).

The focus of the program was the "Midway Window" where Late Paleozoic volcanics and Triassic sediments are intruded by a number of intrusions with widespread hornfels alteration along with localized skarn that host a number of historic showings including the Texas, Bruce and Lois showings. Prospecting, sampling and ground geophysical surveys were focused in areas of historical and recent sampling that has identified a number of copper-gold geochemical anomalies within the "Midway Window". Results will be reported as they are received and interpreted.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103501