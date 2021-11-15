All economic indicators have substantially improved:

Consolidated turnover of €1,073.4 million (+18.2%)

EBITDA of €183.2 million (+29.8%)

EBIT of €147.5 million (+29.0%)

Pre-tax profit of €150.0 million (+31.9%)

Positive Net Financial Position of €244.4 million.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2021.

The Group's consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €1,073.4 million, an increase of 18.2% compared to €908.3 million recorded on 30 September 2020.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €183.2 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to the €141.1 million recorded in September 2020.

EBIT, from January to September, was €147.5 million, which is an increase of 29.0% compared to €114.4 million at September 2020.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2021, was €150.0 million (+31.9% compared to €113.8 million in 2020).

For the third quarter of the year, the Group's performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €360.6 million, an increase of 23.0% compared to 2020.

EBITDA, from July to September 2021, was equal to €63.7 million, with an EBIT of €51.5 million and pre-tax profit of €51.3 million.

As at 30 September 2021, the Group's net financial position was positive at €244.4 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2021 was positive for €165.4 million.

"The first nine months of 2021 have been very positive in terms of both revenue and margins", explains Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. "In the last quarter, we additionally increased our investments in technology by companies in two principal fields of innovation: cloud and artificial intelligence."

Mario Rizzante continues: "Our position in these areas means that Reply is increasingly involved in transforming entire sectors and supply chains. In the automotive sector, for example, we are engaged in projects related to self-driving vehicles and the definition of new electric grids; in the banking and insurance sector, we are working with the main players on redefining solutions to support the digitalization and automation of the main processes on cloud architectures; while in the telco sector, we are developing platforms and services able to exploit the full potential of 5G networks."

"Today, Reply combines great financial solidity with a variety of skills that are unique on the market, combined with an execution and delivery capacity of the highest quality" Mario Rizzante concludes. "This mix enables us to face the coming months with determination, with the aim of establishing ourselves in those innovation niches that will increasingly be decisive in the daily lives of people and companies, such as green tech and all the as yet largely unexplored areas created by the fusion of the digital world with the physical world through the combined use of technologies such as digital twin, artificial intelligence, robotics and augmented reality."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005840/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Investor Relation Contacts

Reply

Riccardo Lodigiani

r.lodigiani@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +49524150091017