FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth financial calendar 2022

Company Announcement No.18-2021, 15 November 2021
Financial calendar 2022
- 16 February 2022: Annual Report 2021
- 30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting
- 5 May 2022: Q1 2022 Interim Report
- 19 August 2022: H1 2022 Interim Report
- 8 November 2022: 9M 2022 Interim Report
Contacts
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,200 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com
