FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth financial calendar 2022

Company Announcement No.18-2021, 15 November 2021

Financial calendar 2022





16 February 2022: Annual Report 2021

30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting

5 May 2022: Q1 2022 Interim Report

19 August 2022: H1 2022 Interim Report

8 November 2022: 9M 2022 Interim Report





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

For additional information, go to our Investor Room at www.flsmidth.com





FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,200 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com

