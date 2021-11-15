Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com to Issue Q3 Results and Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and services platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 15, to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company plans to announce its third-quarter financial results at 4:00 p.m. ET, on Monday, November 15.

Recruiter.com's Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn, CFO Judy Krandel, and President and COO Miles Jennings will provide an operational and financial summary of the third quarter on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on Monday, November 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=d6087985-059f-418b-830a-051e69e2ebc4

To access the conference by phone:

Dial-in: +1 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 91842229626

Passcode: 496911

The webcast will be available oninvestors.recruiter.com for at least 90 days.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

