New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Author Jorge "Billy" Nayor recently released his engaging memoir of prison life and years on the lam, Dinosaur In The Park: Adventure Behind The Walls And Inside The Criminal Mind. He hopes that his story will encourage readers to take a better path and rise above their own personal challenges.

Book cover of Dinosaur In The Park

Unlike the official side of prison life, Dinosaur In The Park is told from the author's insider perspective. From a young age, he struggled against seemingly insurmountable odds. Between his father's deportation and enduring sexual violence as a child, Mr. Nayor's start in life was tumultuous at best. He entered the criminal world, eventually surrendering to honor the final wish of his dying mother after 21 years on the run.

Imprisoned at San Quentin, and in several other institutions, the author embraces a thrill-seeking lifestyle and performs daredevil stunts behind the walls to mentally escape from the harsh conditions around him. Once free, and trained as a TV and broadcast engineer from an early age, he establishes a remote video production company with a portfolio that includes national act concerts, stage plays, and sports. Dinosaur In The Park is the true story of a comeback kid.

Mr. Nayor's incredible life story will resonate with fans of Truman Capote's The Glass House and Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. By combining the starkness of the former with the dark humor of the latter, Dinosaur In The Park offers an honest glimpse into Jorge Nayor's life without sacrificing the sense of adventure at its core.

When asked to comment on his writing, Mr. Nayor credits a saying by Oliver Hardy as a transformative force in his life: "Let your conscience be your guide."

Dinosaur In The Park: Adventure Behind The Walls and Inside the Criminal Mind is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold. An e-book version is pending release on December 7, 2021 but pre-orders are already coming in.

