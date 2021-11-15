Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
15.11.21
08:08 Uhr
6,915 Euro
-0,030
-0,43 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9807,13517:30
PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 15:52
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon hosts a Capital Markets Day tomorrow November 16, 2021, in Espoo

HELSINKI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon arranges a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and media tomorrow Tuesday November 16, 2021, in Espoo, Finland. The aim of the day is to provide information and additional insight on Citycon's strategy, development projects and operational focus areas. The financial targets of the company remain intact.

The presentations will start on November 16, 2021 at 12.00 CET and will end by 14.00 CET. The event can be followed live at www.citycon.com/cmd2021. The presentations are available on the same page.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-hosts-a-capital-markets-day-tomorrow-november-16--2021--in-espoo,c3454129

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.