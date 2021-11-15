The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 15
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 November 2021 was 1288.92p (ex income) 1288.81p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
15 November 2021
