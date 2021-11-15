

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Covid cases increased by 11 percent while deaths decreased by 16 percent in the last two weeks, according to latest data compiled by New York Times.



The weekly average in daily coronavirus infections has gone up to 80,885, while the 7-day average of the pandemic deaths fell to 1,133.



With 23578 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 47,036,751, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



120 deaths reported on the same day took the national total to 763,092.



Pennsylvania reported the most number of cases - 4,752 - and COVID-related deaths - 42.



Sunday's lower metrics, as a rule, are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down 8 percent to 46,098 within the last two weeks.



37,918,301 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,120,470 people in the United States, or 58.8 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 86 percent of people above 65.



226,607,653 people, or 68.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



440,559,613 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



29,338,966 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 15 percent of the population.



Meanwhile, China is reportedly suffering from the biggest Delta outbreak in the country, which has affected 21 provinces, regions and municipalities.



1,308 domestically transmitted cases of Covid infections were reported in the country in a 28-day period between October 17 and November 14, Reuters reported.



