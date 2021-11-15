Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - The City of Boston in 2021 logged the highest number of home sales ever for a third quarter of any year, according to Advisors Living's Q3 2021 Boston Urban Market Report, released today, and total condominium sales alone will likely exceed the $5 billion mark by the end of the year for the first time ever - nearly $1 billion over the previous record.Q3 2021 Boston Urban Market Repor, released today, and total condominium sales alone will likely exceed the $5 billion mark by the end of the year for the first time ever - nearly $1 billion over the previous record.

Key Takeaways:

"With the greatest number of sales on record for a third quarter in Boston ever, 2021 is ending on a number of record-breaking notes," the report said.





ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Advisors Living is a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.advisorsliving.com and www.bradvisors.com.

