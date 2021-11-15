ByondXR Partners with Vida Glow: "An Industry-Disrupting Move into the Metaverse of Luxury Ingestible Beauty Tech"

The number one Marine Collagen beauty brand globally has added a lifelike virtual pop-up store to its online repertoire to deepen engagement with customers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Global leaders in luxury ingestible beauty, Vida Glow, are taking the next step into the future together with rapidly rising tech startup ByondXR and launching its newest platform: Virtual Vida Glow. This immersive solution represents the pinnacle of e-commerce innovation that will allow customers to directly interact with the brand and its products at a level never seen before.

ByondXR is pleased to bring its unique expertise with 3D e-commerce platforms and with online shopping to help facilitate this new step for Vida Glow. Knowing that Vida Glow wanted to drive tangible ingestible category education and reach out to its customers in a more personal way despite the restrictions brought on by the global pandemic, ByondXR has helped to forge a unique 3D online shopping experience that couples ingenuity with intuitiveness in order to create a truly wonderful customer experience.

Consisting of two zones, Virtual Vida Glow is housed on the Vida Glow e-commerce website. Zone 1 is the Vida Glow 'Skin-iD'. A space geared towards individualized skin and beauty solutions for specific concerns. Using a combination of AI and tech-enabled services, a skin diagnosis tool conducts a virtual skin assessment. Allowing consumers to scan their own faces and receive personalized skin results with a custom Vida Glow beauty routine. Zone 2 exists as the 'Vida-sphere'. Upon completion of the Skin-iD consumers will segway into a virtual world - the brand's first-ever concept store in this realm. There also features a specified Skin Professional zone where a prestigious panel of beauty and skin experts go beyond the surface to offer guidance, knowledge, and skin advice. Each immersive space will feature interactive content for education and gamification where consumers can win prizes.

"ByondXR is a leader in the field of virtual beauty experiences and we selected them to launch Vida Glow as the first ingestible beauty brand to enter the virtual beauty tech space. They have developed a tailored beauty experience, "Virtual Vida Glow"' our newly immersive eCommerce space which will engage and educate consumers with our brand through a personalized virtual journey based on science, data and user-specific needs. The space is refined and dynamic. A futuristic, immersive world with science-led rigor."' - KIERAN LAHEY, VIDA GLOW CEO

Founded in 2014, Vida Glow is designed for real, active people. Vida Glow specializes in scientifically formulated ingestible beauty supplements. Vida Glow's success has been built on the hero Natural Marine Collagen range - a clinically proven peptide powder that stimulates collagen production. Today, Vida Glow is the number one Marine Collagen brand globally and one unit of Vida Glow's Marine Collagen range is sold every four seconds. Prioritizing product efficacy and innovation, the brand is committed to formulating first-to-market beauty solutions backed by owned clinical trials.

"We are excited to partner with Vida Glow Australia in powering its virtual-pop up store," said Noam Levavi, CEO and co-founder of ByondXR. "eCommerce has been static for 20 years and until now hasn't seen many significant changes in how its business is conducted. What we have to offer is drastically different and exciting, it is a close look into the beauty Metaverse. With Vida Glow choosing to embrace this approach, they will not only more effectively engage their consumer base, but act as an agent of change in the world of eCommerce."

ByondXR, founded in 2016, seeks to create virtual environments, 3D stores and showrooms for retailers to utilize. Through customizable 3D solutions, shoppers can be brought into an interactive, virtual environment to give them an immersive experience without the need for a brick-and-mortar location. Retail has changed greatly due to the global pandemic, and ByondXR seeks to consistently innovate in the changing industry.

With further developments planned in 2022, Virtual Vida Glow will be at the cutting edge of e-commerce innovation. ByondXR will have a firm partnership to look forward to with Vida Glow, particularly as the ingestible beauty market continues to grow. People want to see firsthand results of product effectiveness before they purchase any of them. Now, they will be able to see all of it from the comfort of their homes in a uniquely personalized blend of technology and cosmetics that represents the pinnacle of what e-commerce can bring to the table.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR is transforming retail through its immersive eCommerce platform. By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online and decorate their homes more efficiently. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. ByondXR's virtual solutions have given retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit www.byondxr.com , or view the company's press kit here .

