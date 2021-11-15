The Fort Monroe Authority is Offering Developers a Unique Redevelopment Opportunity for Four Historic Sites at Fort Monroe

Residential, office, hospitality, or retail redevelopment options available in the heart of Hampton Roads, Virginia

FORT MONROE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / The Fort Monroe Authority is seeking developers with significant experience in adaptive reuse of historic buildings to join their active, vibrant, mixed-use community with their newest redevelopment opportunity .

Located at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Fort Monroe and the Fort Monroe Authority are now accepting responses to their request for real estate proposals (RFREP) for the adaptive reuse of four historic sites until February 1, 2021.

Adaptive reuse opportunities are available on four unique sites including 13 buildings that contribute to the National Historic Landmark designation totaling 300,000 square feet. The Fort Monroe Authority is seeking high quality proposals from developers with significant experience in adaptive reuse of historic buildings. Respondents may submit proposals on one, multiple, or all of the available sites.

"We're extremely excited about this opportunity to enter into long-term ground leases with developers to expand the social, cultural, and economic success at Freedom's Fortress, all in a way that supports public enjoyment and access to this internationally significant historic site," said Glenn Oder, Executive Director of the Fort Monroe Authority.

Fort Monroe is home to panoramic waterfront views, scenic boardwalk, historic homes and buildings, restaurants, beaches, the newly renovated Fort Monroe Visitor and Education Center , and the Casemate Museum . This mixed-use space welcomes thousands of visitors each month from all around the country and world, especially for its special events, public programs, and educational experiences throughout the year.

"With this RFREP, we're hoping to start conversations with developers experienced in the adaptive reuse of historic buildings," Oder said. "With more than 100,000 annual visitors, Fort Monroe's tree-lined streets, dignified brick architecture, and the salty breezes from the Chesapeake Bay make Fort Monroe a historic and tranquil oasis in the center of the Hampton Roads metropolis."

Projects may be eligible for state and federal historic tax credits and respondents must provide SWaM certification information on all SWaM team members. More information and submission requirements can be found at reimagine.fortmonroe.org . The deadline for submissions to the RFREP is Tuesday, February 1, 2022 before 3 p.m. ET

About Fort Monroe

The Fort Monroe Authority (FMA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, created to protect the historic resources at Fort Monroe, provide public access to the Fort's historic resources and recreational opportunities, exercise exemplary stewardship of the Fort's natural resources, and maintain Fort Monroe in perpetuity as a place that is a desirable one in which to reside, do business, and visit, all in a way that is economically sustainable, after the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) closure in September 2011. Fort Monroe has received several national designations to recognize and protect the area's important heritage. In 1960, Fort Monroe was designated a National Historic Landmark and in 1966, Fort Monroe was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2011, President Barack Obama signed a proclamation designating Fort Monroe a national monument. Learn more at fortmonroe.org .

