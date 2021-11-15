CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Announces Third Quarter Results

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported that operating revenues increased approximately $286,000, or 7%, for the three month ended September 30, 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported that pre-tax income increased approximately $344,000 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating revenues increased approximately $1.1 million or 10%, for the nine month ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period of fiscal 2020. The Company reported that pre-tax income increased approximately $1.4 million compared to the same period of fiscal 2020.

Mike Flum, President & COO, said, "The robust economic conditions of 2021 have resulted in a decline of concern for counterparty financial risk evaluation relative to last year, especially with the reduction in large asset bankruptcies year-over-year. In spite of this, we continue to reinvest in the service with new product development, data acquisition, and employee retention and are committed to enhancing the value proposition of our services to support the financial risk analysis needs of our clients and prospects. Our focus remains on the development and testing of our new supply chain risk platform in conjunction with expanding our private company coverage. Both of these initiatives require substantial resources to create, test, and launch; however, they represent major growth opportunities for our business. Our investments in infrastructure and systems are improving the operating efficiency of the business while supporting our desire to increase in scale over time."

A full copy of the financial statements can be found at https://crmz.ir.edgar-online.com/.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

