Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
15.11.21
10:48 Uhr
1,524 Euro
+0,060
+4,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5481,61318:45
1,5621,58318:49
Dow Jones News
15.11.2021 | 17:25
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Nov-2021 / 15:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 November 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were allotted on 15 November 2021 to the Directors named below at 115.00 pence per Share following completion of the Company's issuance of equity by way of a firm placing, placing and open offer (together a 'Capital Raise') and by way of a subscription by Directors, all as set out in the announcement issued by the Company on 12 November 2021.

Following the above-noted transactions and the related allotments, the PDMRs and their connected persons now hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 

Name of    Position       Number of Shares allotted on         Total cumulative disclosable interest 
Director              15 November 2021               held (Shares) 
René Médori  Non-executive    64,990                    194,972 
        Chairman 
Andrea Abt   Non-executive    16,776                    50,331 
        Director 
Sara Akbar   Non-executive    16,776                    50,331 
        Director 
Ayman Asfari  Non-executive    23,783,684                  88,947,298 
        Director 
Matthias    Senior Independent  16,776                    50,331 
Bichsel    Director 
Francesca di  Non-executive    14,290                    42,907 
Carlo     Director 
David Davies  Non-executive    23,892                    71,679 
        Director 
George Pierson Non-executive    16,776                    128,781 
        Director 
Sami Iskander Group Chief     217,391                   217,391 
        Executive 
Afonso Reis e Chief Financial   12,270                    36,813 
Sousa     Officer

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Ends

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South-East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126867 
EQS News ID:  1249180 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249180&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2021 10:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.