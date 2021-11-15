DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Autoinjectors Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.50% and is Anticipated to Reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

The Autoinjectors market is driven by factors like the rising incidence of anaphylaxis and the increasing prevalence of targeted therapies, leading to an increase in the demand for Autoinjectors.

Some of the salient features from the Autoinjectors Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

Major pharma players working proactively in the Autoinjectors market include BD, Ysmoed AG, Sonceboz, Phillips-Medisize, Nemera, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, GSK, Mylan Inc, Elcam Medical, Union Medico Injection Safety ApS, SHL Medical AG, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford Ltd, and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that Global Autoinjectors Market is expected to grow at an escalated CAGR of 20.50% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. On October 21, 2019 , Becton, Dickinson and Company had announced the launch of BD Intevia 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, a platform device combining Autoinjectors and pre-fillable syringe in an integrated system.

had announced the launch of 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, a platform device combining Autoinjectors and pre-fillable syringe in an integrated system. On November 23, 2021 , Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services had announced the launch of the Aidaptus Auto-Injector Platform after the successful completion of the development of the product.

had announced the launch of the after the successful completion of the development of the product. On May 28, 2021 , Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announced the launch of Aria Smart Autoinjector Platform comprising a smart injection device and a reusable electronic drive unit and a single-use, disposable cassettes.

Autoinjectors Market Overview

An Autoinjector is a syringe-like device that comprises a spring-charged needle and has a pre-discharged dosage of drugs. Autoinjectors are used to administer a specific amount of drug when it is pushed into the body in a sliding motion. The devices are majorly utilised in the self-administration of epinephrine for preventing anaphylaxis by patients suffering from migraine (to obtain immediate pain relief) and for medical and emergency treatments. Generally, most Autoinjectors used are one-use, disposable and single-loaded syringes. Dependent on the design, Autoinjector devices are easy to use, self-administered by patients and can be administered by untrained personnel.

Autoinjectors Market Insight

Geographically, the global Autoinjectors market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global market in the present scenario. It is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed to the factors like rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis, the growing availability of generic auto-injectors, and favourable reimbursement policies

Several recent developments, such as product launches, are also driving the market growth; for instance, on April 27, 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of an Autoinjector for Ajovy injection in the United States. Also, on July 08, 2021, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. had received the manufacturing and marketing approval of AJOVY Subcutaneous Injection 225 mg autoinjector in Japan. Moreover, on July 09, 2019, Sandoz had announced the United States retail launch of SYMJEPI (epinephrine) 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg Injections. Symjepi is a small, single-dose, pre-filled device and device combination that can be used in place of epinephrine Autoinjectors pertaining to the emergency treatment of allergic reactions.

Autoinjectors Market Drivers and Barriers

Owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes cases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, there will be an increasing demand that will be experienced in the arena of Autoinjectors. Apart from these factors, an increase in technologically advanced Autoinjectors, an increase in the incidence of anaphylactic shock, an increase in awareness of Autoinjectors and the easy usability of self-administering injection all contribute to the rise in the growth of the Autoinjectors market.

Some of the Autoinjector market setbacks include alternative invasive & painful drug delivery devices and single designed autoinjectors for multiple drug deliveries. The market for Autoinjectors had observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, which gave rise to factors like lockdown restrictions, patient reluctanceto visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions, unavailability of medical devices and the closing down of manufacturing facilities.

Scope of the Autoinjectors Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies:BD, Ysmoed AG, Sonceboz, Phillips-Medisize, Nemera, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, GSK, Mylan Inc, Elcam Medical, Union Medico Injection Safety ApS, SHL Medical AG, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford Ltd

Autoinjectors Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Type

Prefillable

Fillable

By Portability

Handheld

Wearable

By Indication

By End-User

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Autoinjectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.50% and will reach USD 5.51 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Autoinjectors Market Report Introduction 2 Autoinjectors Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Autoinjectors Market Key factors analysis 5 Autoinjectors Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Autoinjectors Market 7 Autoinjectors Market Layout 8 Autoinjectors Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Autoinjectors Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 BD 9.2 Ysomed AG 9.3 Sonceboz 9.4 Phillips-Medisize 9.5 Nemera 9.6 Haselmeier 9.7 Teva Pharmaceuticals 9.8 Amgen 9.9 SHL Medical AG 9.10 Union Medico Injection Safety ApS 9.11 Elcam Medical 9.12 Mylan Inc 9.13 NOVARTIS 9.14 Owen Mumford Ltd. 9.15 GSK 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views

