Scientists in Japan and Europe investigated the long-term stability of perovskite solar cells utilizing layers of mesoporous carbon, building on previous work demonstrating the strong potential of this approach. This latest work demonstrates a light-soaking effect, which allowed them to fabricate cells that retained 92% of their initial performance after 3,000 hours in damp heat conditions - which the researchers say is equivalent to 20 years in the field.While perovskite solar cells are widely acknowledged to have an important role to play in the future of PV, there are still challenges to overcome, ...

