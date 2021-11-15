Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT8Y ISIN: FR00140043Y1 Ticker-Symbol: 7ZP 
Stuttgart
15.11.21
16:38 Uhr
4,280 Euro
+0,050
+1,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARTOO SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTOO SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTOO
SPARTOO SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPARTOO SAS4,280+1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.