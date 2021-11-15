iMining enables SOL (Solana's native token) staking and exchange, and secures the Solana Blockchain while generating more cryptocurrency. SOL staking is a green, eco-friendly way to mine cryptocurrency and gain exposure to DeFi and NFTs.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is a publicly listed company that develops technology for Proof of Stake ("POS") infrastructure on Ethereum and Cardano Blockchains, and invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). The Company also owns BitBit Financial, an ATM Network and crypto exchange, and is enabling exchange and staking of Solano tokens ("SOL"). The expansion into SOL also entails an ecosystem development effort by iMining on select Solana-based DeFi and NFT applications.

Created by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana operates on a decentralized computer network using a blockchain ledger. SOL believes it is the fastest blockchain and touts its ability to verify 65,000 transactions per second at a cost of less than one cent each. While many people think of crypto coins or tokens as only a currency, it is also a token that can power or enable other apps on the platform. SOL is able to power smart contracts, decentralized finance ("DeFi") apps, NFTs and more and is the 6th largest cryptocurrency blockchain with a current market capitalization of over $70 billion www.solana.com.

"By building out a wide range of new Solana capabilities on our platform, we are creating more wealth-building tools for our institutional customers, including the ability to stake SOL to earn rewards," said Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "We are also looking to increase DeFi and NFT functionalities on our platform through Solana's high-performing technology, which instantly processes thousands of transactions within a second. We believe we are the first publicly traded company to give exposure of Solana blockchain and the SOL Native Token to investors."

About iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN)

With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining is a leader in accelerating the growth of value creating DeFi opportunities for the enterprise market. The company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

www.imining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103556