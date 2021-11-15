Scientist Grégoire Courtine demonstrated the effectiveness of ARC Therapy during his Presidential Special Lecture

ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced Grégoire Courtine, Ph.D., Professor of Neuroscience at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and co-Director of NeuroRestore, demonstrated the effectiveness of ONWARD's ARCTherapy to stabilize blood pressure after spinal cord injury during his Presidential Special Lecture at NEUROSCIENCE 2021.

"Paralysis and loss of sensation are the more commonly known impacts of spinal cord injury, but a potentially more serious complication is orthostatic hypotension low blood pressure tied to changes in body position," said Professor Courtine. "We were excited to demonstrate and discuss how this new approach may provide a viable and important therapy for people with spinal cord injury."

This novel therapy is currently being investigated in the STIMO HEMO study, building on a discovery first published in Nature that identifies the low thoracic spinal cord as a hemodynamic "hotspot", which when stimulated via a proprietary algorithm called ARC Therapy, has the potential to restore blood pressure stability after spinal cord injury. ONWARD is developing and commercializing this therapy, leveraging its investigational ARCIM implantable device platform.

During his Presidential Special Lecture, Professor Courtine showed how stimulation of the hemodynamic hotspot elevated blood pressure in one of the STIMO HEMO participants. A video of that portion of the lecture can be viewed here.

More information about ONWARD's investigational ARC Therapy can be found in this video.

About ONWARD

ONWARD Medical, N.V. (@onwdempowered) is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial for the ARCEX device, called Up-LIFT, commenced in January 2021 with plans to enroll 65 subjects at up to 15 centers worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

