Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 8 to November 12, 2021:

Transaction

date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 08.11.2021 897,788 43.7115 39,243,684 XPAR 08.11.2021 416,795 43.7087 18,217,578 CEUX 08.11.2021 105,535 43.7100 4,612,937 TQEX 08.11.2021 87,200 43.7031 3,810,910 AQEU 09.11.2021 834,229 43.6917 36,448,871 XPAR 09.11.2021 215,000 43.7216 9,400,149 CEUX 09.11.2021 45,000 43.6530 1,964,387 TQEX 09.11.2021 50,000 43.7318 2,186,589 AQEU 10.11.2021 426,150 44.0316 18,764,061 XPAR 10.11.2021 93,627 44.0279 4,122,198 CEUX 10.11.2021 20,821 44.1088 918,389 TQEX 10.11.2021 20,993 44.1124 926,052 AQEU 11.11.2021 508,461 43.7858 22,263,378 XPAR 11.11.2021 116,221 43.7658 5,086,500 CEUX 11.11.2021 4,840 43.7946 211,966 TQEX 11.11.2021 10,000 43.8124 438,124 AQEU 12.11.2021 649,899 43.4080 28,210,840 XPAR 12.11.2021 199,814 43.4352 8,678,957 CEUX 12.11.2021 30,000 43.5087 1,305,260 TQEX 12.11.2021 45,000 43.4521 1,955,343 AQEU Total 4,777,373 43.6989 208,766,173

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006056/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@totalenergies.com