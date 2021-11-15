Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 8 to November 12, 2021:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
08.11.2021
897,788
43.7115
39,243,684
XPAR
08.11.2021
416,795
43.7087
18,217,578
CEUX
08.11.2021
105,535
43.7100
4,612,937
TQEX
08.11.2021
87,200
43.7031
3,810,910
AQEU
09.11.2021
834,229
43.6917
36,448,871
XPAR
09.11.2021
215,000
43.7216
9,400,149
CEUX
09.11.2021
45,000
43.6530
1,964,387
TQEX
09.11.2021
50,000
43.7318
2,186,589
AQEU
10.11.2021
426,150
44.0316
18,764,061
XPAR
10.11.2021
93,627
44.0279
4,122,198
CEUX
10.11.2021
20,821
44.1088
918,389
TQEX
10.11.2021
20,993
44.1124
926,052
AQEU
11.11.2021
508,461
43.7858
22,263,378
XPAR
11.11.2021
116,221
43.7658
5,086,500
CEUX
11.11.2021
4,840
43.7946
211,966
TQEX
11.11.2021
10,000
43.8124
438,124
AQEU
12.11.2021
649,899
43.4080
28,210,840
XPAR
12.11.2021
199,814
43.4352
8,678,957
CEUX
12.11.2021
30,000
43.5087
1,305,260
TQEX
12.11.2021
45,000
43.4521
1,955,343
AQEU
Total
4,777,373
43.6989
208,766,173
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
