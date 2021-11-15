Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 
Tradegate
15.11.21
13:37 Uhr
25,750 Euro
-0,510
-1,94 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2021 | 18:29
Ambu A/S: Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ambu A/S, which is held on

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 at 1:00 pm (CET)

at the premises of Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2-4, DK-1577 Copenhagen V.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Ambu A/S follows the applicable recommendations and guidelines from the Danish health authorities regarding COVID-19.

Follow live video transmission
The Annual General Meeting will be transmitted live on video with a choice of either English or Danish spoken language. The video will also be available on demand after the meeting. Link to the video transmission will be posted on www.ambu.com/AGMno later than the day before the Annual General Meeting.


Contacts

Investors
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media
Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

Attachments

  • Company announcement no. 3 2021_22 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45f62317-9b85-405c-91bd-d3082a09ecc5)
  • Notice of AGM 2021 - Ambu A_S (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73522821-64cb-47a7-a210-0e8e9e7d3058)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.