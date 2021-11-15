Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
15.11.2021 | 19:46
Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15 November

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2021

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2021. Operational costs for the period amounted to £31k compared to £61k for the 6 months to June 2020.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2021 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

15 November 2021

David Barnett

Chairman

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2021

6 months ended 30 June 2021 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended
31 December
2020
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Revenue- 1010
Cost of services---
Gross Profit-1010
Other Income-24
Administrative Expenses(31)(61)(145)
Finance Costs(3) (6)(6)
Loss Before Taxation(34)(55)(137)
Taxation - --
Other Comprehensive Loss - --
Loss for the period(34)(55)(137)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.01)p (0.02)p(0.05)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021

30 June
2021		 30 June
2020		 31 December
2020
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment- --
Goodwill- --
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss10-1
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments8157
Cash and cash equivalents231417
Other debtors and receivables-56-
Total Assets41 8525
Current Liabilities
Other payables145 66 108
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors342624
Amounts due to a shareholder-18-
Other payables121118118
Total Liabilities300228250
Net Assets(259)(143)(225)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(904)(788)(870)
Total Equity(259)(143)(225)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2021

6 months ended 30 June 2021 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended
31 December
2020
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Loss before income tax(34)(55)(137)
Adjustment:
Depreciation-93
Loan receivables written off--55
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment--6
Other receivables written off--7
Interest expenses366
Gain on financial assets(9)
Other income- (2)(4)
Operating loss before working capital changes(40)(42)(64)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments(1)59
Other payables37(13)30
Amounts due to directors10108
Amounts due to shareholders-18-
Net cash used in operating activities6(22)(17)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received-2-
Loans receivable-2929
Net cash from investing activities3129
Increase in cash and cash equivalents6 912
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period17 55
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period231417
Cash at Bank C/F231417

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £34,000 (2020: loss £55,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2020: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

COMPANY:

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

+1-855-280-6793

CORPORATE ADVISER:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

© 2021 PR Newswire
