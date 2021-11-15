Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021
PR Newswire
London, November 15
15 November
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2021
Chairman's Statement
Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2021. Operational costs for the period amounted to £31k compared to £61k for the 6 months to June 2020.
The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.
The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2021 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.
15 November 2021
David Barnett
Chairman
Globe Capital Limited
Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2021
|6 months ended 30 June 2021
|6 months ended 30 June 2020
| Year ended
31 December
2020
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Revenue
|-
|10
|10
|Cost of services
|-
|-
|-
|Gross Profit
|-
|10
|10
|Other Income
|-
|2
|4
|Administrative Expenses
|(31)
|(61)
|(145)
|Finance Costs
|(3)
|(6)
|(6)
|Loss Before Taxation
|(34)
|(55)
|(137)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(34)
|(55)
|(137)
|Earning / (Loss) per share
|Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.01)p
|(0.02)p
|(0.05)p
Globe Capital Limited
Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021
| 30 June
2021
| 30 June
2020
| 31 December
2020
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|Goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|10
|-
|1
|Current assets
|Other receivables and prepayments
|8
|15
|7
|Cash and cash equivalents
|23
|14
|17
|Other debtors and receivables
|-
|56
|-
|Total Assets
|41
|85
|25
|Current Liabilities
|Other payables
|145
|66
|108
|Creditors: falling due after more than one year
|Amounts due to directors
|34
|26
|24
|Amounts due to a shareholder
|-
|18
|-
|Other payables
|121
|118
|118
|Total Liabilities
|300
|228
|250
|Net Assets
|(259)
|(143)
|(225)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share Capital
|645
|645
|645
|Reserves
|(904)
|(788)
|(870)
|Total Equity
|(259)
|(143)
|(225)
Globe Capital Limited
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 June 2021
|6 months ended 30 June 2021
|6 months ended 30 June 2020
| Year ended
31 December
2020
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Loss before income tax
|(34)
|(55)
|(137)
|Adjustment:
|Depreciation
|-
|9
|3
|Loan receivables written off
|-
|-
|55
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|6
|Other receivables written off
|-
|-
|7
|Interest expenses
|3
|6
|6
|Gain on financial assets
|(9)
|Other income
|-
|(2)
|(4)
|Operating loss before working capital changes
|(40)
|(42)
|(64)
|Changes in working capital:
|Other receivables and prepayments
|(1)
|5
|9
|Other payables
|37
|(13)
|30
|Amounts due to directors
|10
|10
|8
|Amounts due to shareholders
|-
|18
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|6
|(22)
|(17)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|-
|2
|-
|Loans receivable
|-
|29
|29
|Net cash from investing activities
|31
|29
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6
|9
|12
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|17
|5
|5
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|23
|14
|17
|Cash at Bank C/F
|23
|14
|17
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.
Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £34,000 (2020: loss £55,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2020: 255,919,752).
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information
COMPANY:
Globe Capital Limited
Darren Edmonston
+1-855-280-6793
CORPORATE ADVISER:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930