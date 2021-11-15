The partnership will bring issuers to be listed on Singapore-based digital asset exchange SDAX, a recognised market operator licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG")'s operating subsidiary unit, Raffles Financial Advisory Pte Ltd ("RFA"), has entered into a Collaboration Agreement ("CA") with AlDigi Holdings Pte Ltd. (the "AlDigi Group") to offer new digital asset solutions and advisory services for clients.

Through its network of global offices, RFA will leverage its international reach to bring asset owners, listing candidates and investors to access alternative opportunities across the AlDigi Group's digital asset ecosystem. In addition, both parties will also help clients access listing and secondary trading through digital asset exchange partners, including SDAX, under a revenue sharing model.

RFA's financial advisory services complements the AlDigi Group's digital finance solutions. Together, both parties will be able to gain significant synergies while delivering corporate finance advisory, IPO and fundraising advisory, fund, family and trust advisory, digital public and investor relations, intellectual property and environment, social and governance commercialisation, as well as designing and structuring digital asset tokens.

Under the collaboration agreement, both parties will leverage their diverse capabilities and deep expertise to help build the AlDigi Accredited Investors Club through educational events and listing roadshows as we advance from traditional capital markets tools to exploring the latest opportunities in the metaverse.

Dr Charlie In, Chairman at RFG, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the AlDigi Group, a leading innovator in the digital asset space, to help our clients access new alternative fundraising and investment opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem."

J Jayaprakash, Chief Executive Officer at the AlDigi Group, said, "As an integrated digital finance solutions provider, we are able to deliver next-gen solutions to RFA's clients, opening new possibilities for asset owners and investors while leveraging RFA's global reach."

About the AlDigi Group

The AlDigi Group combines proven expertise and deep experience across capital markets, blockchain technology and intellectual property to deliver next-gen digital finance solutions through the following subsidiaries:

RHT Capital

RHT DigiCapital

RHT i-Assets Advisory

The AlDigi Group leverages its proven proprietary institutional grade technology to deliver digital asset solutions across multiple asset classes and sought-after alternative investment products. As part of the ONE RHT ecosystem of multidisciplinary professional services, the AlDigi Group has access to a wide range of expertise including sustainability to add value to its digital asset solutions.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO) and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

Raffles Financial Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. RFP serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds.

