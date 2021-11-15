Latest High-Profile Collaboration for the Smash Hit Zombie Game Arrives November 25

FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, as well as its KingsGroup studio today announced that The Joker will arrive as a new playable character in the free-to-play strategy game State of Survival, available on both iOS and Android. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, all players who complete the story campaign will have a limited window to permanently unlock The Joker.

Later this fall, horror will grip the Settlement as a terrifying breed of laughing zombies begin to attack settlers. When a stranger in a purple suit claims to have survived an attack and volunteers to help, players will embark on a story campaign brimming with intrigue, mystery, and perhaps even betrayal! Check out the teaser trailer here and get ready for the most devious crossover of the year!

"Welcoming a notorious Super-Villain like The Joker to State of Survival and working with an entertainment powerhouse like DC is a huge honor. We are excited to deliver this blockbuster collaboration to our existing players and look forward to welcoming DC fans to check out our post-apocalyptic world in the game," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer, FunPlus. "State of Survival has had a phenomenal 2021, and we have no plans to slow down any time soon!"

FunPlus recently announced that State of Survival has passed 100 million downloads, just in time to celebrate the game's second anniversary.

For more information on DC, visit dccomics.com. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.funplus.com. For more information on State of Survival, visit https://funplus.com/games/state-of-survival/. Find a link to assets here and the teaser trailer here

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences.

FunPlus is the founder of FPX (FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world's most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

