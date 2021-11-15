DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) ("Berenberg"), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the offering of ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 per share of MotorK plc

(ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA) and admission to listing and trading of all ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam, has carried out during the time period from 5 November 2021 until and including 12 November 2021stabilisation measures as further specified below: Execution Date (DD/MM/YYYY) Intermediary Stabilisation Trading Venue Buy / Sell Lowest price

(in EUR) Highest price

(in EUR) Weighted average price

(in EUR) Aggregate amount

(in EUR) Daily total of shares 05.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.6900 6.3700 6.0072 2,162,601.03 360,000 08.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.9600 6.3900 6.0277 81,373.71 13,500 09.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.9000 6.0000 5.9659 422,040.72 70,742 10.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.8700 6.0000 5.8348 834,372.97 143,000 11.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.8500 5.9500 5.9052 345,453.75 58,500 12.11.2021 Berenberg Euronext Amsterdam Buy 5.9500 5.9500 5.9500 35,700.00 6,000 Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period. Stabilisation measures may be taken within a maximum period of 30 calendar days following the commencement of trading, which took place on 5 November 2021. Price stabilisation measures are not mandatory and may be terminated prematurely at any time.

MotorK - Details of all stabilisation transactions (2021-11-15)



