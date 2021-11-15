Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 ISIN: US5705351048 Ticker-Symbol: MKV 
Tradegate
15.11.21
17:43 Uhr
1.121,00 Euro
-6,00
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.120,001.128,0022:33
1.122,001.134,0019:53
PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 22:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel Corporation Announces Wind Down of Lodgepine

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) today announced that it is winding down Lodgepine Capital Management Limited (Lodgepine), its retrocessional Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) fund manager based in Bermuda.

Markel Logo

Markel launched Lodgepine in 2019, with product offerings focused on property catastrophe retrocessional investments. In 2021, Lodgepine wrote a portfolio of property retrocessional business that consisted of approximately $230 million of initial limits. The Lodgepine Fund launched July 1, 2021 with initial investor capital of $98.9 million, including an initial investment by Markel of $18.9 million.

Despite best efforts and in light of headwinds in the retrocessional ILS market, including a challenging fundraising environment, Lodgepine will cease to write any new business and commence the orderly run-off of its existing portfolio and the return of capital to investors.

The company has entered into a consultation period with Lodgepine's 18 employees and will look for redeployment opportunities for these employees within Markel's operations.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.

Disclaimer
Certain of the statements in this release (and any related oral statements) may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Markel's beliefs, plans or expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Markel's current plans, estimates and expectations. There can be no assurance as to the timing, frequency or amounts of capital distributed to Lodgepine investors in connection with the run-off of the existing portfolio. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such statements. Markel assumes no obligation to update this release (including any forward-looking statements herein) as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise. This release speaks only as of the date issued.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

MARKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.