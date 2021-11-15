Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Applauds Passage of New Infrastructure Bill

Recycled Fly Ash To Provide Environmentally-Conscious Substitute for Portland Cement in the Production of Green Concrete

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today applauds the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which President Biden officially signed into law earlier today. The Company specifically celebrates the increased opportunity for fly ash to be recycled and beneficially used in the production of Green Concrete to meet the growing infrastructure demand in the ready mix concrete market, providing an environmentally-conscious replacement for Portland cement in the production of ready mix concrete and concrete products.

The beneficial use of fly ash in the production of concrete is an important environmental recycling initiative to satisfy the growing infrastructure demands that utilize millions of tons of coal ash every year, thus preserving natural resources while dramatically reducing the need for landfill space. In addition to improving the finished concrete product quality, making it a better product for use in bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects, the use of fly ash in Green Concrete products and other applications eliminates the need to dispose of fly ash in landfills and significantly reduces the overall carbon footprint and conserves our natural resources by replacing materials that would otherwise have to be mined and processed for these products. Finally, the beneficial recycling of ash in concrete production replaces Portland cement, a significant contributor to CO2 emissions, thus significantly decreases CO2 and other greenhouse gases that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere.

As a sustainability leader in utility services for over 30 years, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving our natural resources in an environmentally-conscious manner. Sustainability is a Charah Solutions core value, and its business is focused on developing innovative solutions to complex environmental issues for the betterment of the planet, the communities in which it operates and its customers. In 2020 Charah Solutions beneficiated and recycled 2.58 million tons of coal combustion residuals (CCRs), saving more than 2.24 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

According to the White House's Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Fact Sheet, in the United States, 1 in 5 miles of highways and major roads, and 45,000 bridges, are in poor condition. The legislation will reauthorize surface transportation programs for five years and invest $110 billion in additional funding to repair our roads and bridges and support major, transformational projects. The bill makes the single largest investment in repairing and reconstructing our nation's bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system, and it will rebuild the most economically significant bridges in the country as well as thousands of smaller bridges.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at www.charah.com/sustainability.

