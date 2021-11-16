Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and reached 58.4% of October 2019 traffic.
Cargo volume stood at 79% of October 2019 levels.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 204.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in October 2021, and a 41.6% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Oct'21
Oct'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,643
808
227.2%
16,649
12,245
36.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,010
241
318.6%
6,086
6,444
-5.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
513
321
59.6%
3,879
2,790
39.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,167
1,371
204.0%
26,614
21,479
23.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.5
23.2
31.5%
262.4
206.7
27.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
51.0
25.4
100.6%
386.2
292.6
32.0%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Oct'21
Oct'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,643
4,035
-34.5%
16,649
39,498
-57.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,010
2,378
-57.5%
6,086
23,968
-74.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
513
717
-28.4%
3,879
6,915
-43.9%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,167
7,130
-41.6%
26,614
70,381
-62.2%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.5
38.8
-21.4%
262.4
348.9
-24.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
51.0
72.6
-29.7%
386.2
717.9
-46.2%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in October 2021 grew 2.0x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 41.6%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 57.5% and 34.5%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of October 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 18.7x YoY. Against October 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 56.2%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 81.5%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 2,300 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remained closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which has no restrictions, declined 44.4% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 53.4% recorded in September.
In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 211.2% YoY. When compared to October 2019, passenger traffic declined 41.1%, improving from the 47.7% drop reported in September, which benefited from the summer season in the region. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 46.7% in October 2021 against the same month in 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 46.1% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 20.9%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.5x YoY. Against October 2019, passenger traffic was down 64.5% but continued to improve sequentially, benefiting from the partial opening of borders, effective September 1. Noteworthy, starting November 1, 2021, borders are fully re-open to all foreigners who present a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.6x YoY. When compared to the same months of 2019, total traffic in October 2021 declined 21.7% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decline posted last April. International passenger traffic decreased 18.0%, recovering strongly from the 58.8% drop reported in March 2021 against 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 26.2% against October 2019, showing a recovery versus the 32.7% decline posted in September.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 5.6x YoY. Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels, despite lower tourism activity in the reported month.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 31.5% YoY. When compared to October 2019, total cargo volume dropped 21.4%, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported higher cargo volume during that period.
Aircraft movements increased 100.6% YoY. When compared to October 2019, Aircraft movements declined 29.7%, mainly as a result of a 37.3% decrease in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Oct'21
Oct'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,554
79
1874.2%
9,238
9,141
1.1%
Italy
455
146
211.2%
2,185
1,889
15.7%
Brazil(2)
1,325
907
46.1%
9,464
6,954
36.1%
Uruguay
59
13
349.4%
287
572
-49.7%
Ecuador
283
107
163.6%
1,946
1,274
52.7%
Armenia
266
40
558.7%
1,971
717
174.7%
Peru
224
78
189.3%
1,523
932
63.4%
TOTAL
4,167
1,371
204.0%
26,614
21,479
23.9%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,224
13,882
24.1%
140,924
116,580
20.9%
Italy
1,306
1,167
11.9%
12,247
10,669
14.8%
Brazil
4,928
2,260
118.1%
50,064
26,868
86.3%
Uruguay(3)
2,637
2,404
9.7%
24,696
24,483
0.9%
Ecuador
2,278
1,464
55.6%
18,514
13,335
38.8%
Armenia
1,777
1,835
-3.2%
13,438
13,217
1.7%
Peru
319
154
106.9%
2,497
1,516
64.7%
TOTAL
30,468
23,165
31.5%
262,380
206,668
27.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
22,921
7,657
199.3%
173,245
131,472
31.8%
Italy
5,430
2,869
89.3%
31,808
27,672
14.9%
Brazil
11,616
8,697
33.6%
92,546
70,477
31.3%
Uruguay
1,730
742
133.2%
12,137
11,219
8.2%
Ecuador
5,437
3,576
52.0%
44,557
32,647
36.5%
Armenia
2,122
820
158.8%
17,516
8,785
99.4%
Peru
1,773
1,072
65.4%
14,357
10,308
39.3%
TOTAL
51,029
25,433
100.6%
386,166
292,580
32.0%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Oct'21
Oct'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,554
3,548
-56.2%
9,238
36,307
-74.6%
Italy
455
773
-41.1%
2,185
7,204
-69.7%
Brazil(2)
1,325
1,675
-20.9%
9,464
15,622
-39.4%
Uruguay
59
167
-64.5%
287
1,831
-84.3%
Ecuador
283
361
-21.7%
1,946
3,744
-48.0%
Armenia
266
298
-10.9%
1,971
2,723
-27.6%
Peru
224
309
-27.3%
1,523
2,951
-48.4%
TOTAL
4,167
7,130
-41.6%
26,614
70,381
-62.2%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,224
22,211
-22.5%
140,924
186,588
-24.5%
Italy
1,306
1,256
3.9%
12,247
10,823
13.2%
Brazil
4,928
7,140
-31.0%
50,064
75,501
-33.7%
Uruguay(3)
2,637
2,702
-2.4%
24,696
23,685
4.3%
Ecuador
2,278
2,707
-15.9%
18,514
32,067
-42.3%
Armenia
1,777
2,295
-22.6%
13,438
15,991
-16.0%
Peru
319
446
-28.5%
2,497
4,217
-40.8%
TOTAL
30,468
38,757
-21.4%
262,380
348,873
-24.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
22,921
36,582
-37.3%
173,245
374,646
-53.8%
Italy
5,430
7,315
-25.8%
31,808
68,829
-53.8%
Brazil
11,616
14,047
-17.3%
92,546
133,336
-30.6%
Uruguay
1,730
2,083
-16.9%
12,137
24,208
-49.9%
Ecuador
5,437
7,449
-27.0%
44,557
68,407
-34.9%
Armenia
2,122
2,598
-18.3%
17,516
23,022
-23.9%
Peru
1,773
2,514
-29.5%
14,357
25,451
-43.6%
TOTAL
51,029
72,588
-29.7%
386,166
717,899
-46.2%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
