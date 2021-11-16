Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and reached 58.4% of October 2019 traffic.



Cargo volume stood at 79% of October 2019 levels.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 204.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in October 2021, and a 41.6% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020) Statistics Oct'21 Oct'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,643 808 227.2% 16,649 12,245 36.0% International Passengers (thousands) 1,010 241 318.6% 6,086 6,444 -5.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 513 321 59.6% 3,879 2,790 39.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,167 1,371 204.0% 26,614 21,479 23.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.5 23.2 31.5% 262.4 206.7 27.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 51.0 25.4 100.6% 386.2 292.6 32.0% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019) Statistics Oct'21 Oct'19(1) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,643 4,035 -34.5% 16,649 39,498 -57.8% International Passengers (thousands) 1,010 2,378 -57.5% 6,086 23,968 -74.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 513 717 -28.4% 3,879 6,915 -43.9% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,167 7,130 -41.6% 26,614 70,381 -62.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.5 38.8 -21.4% 262.4 348.9 -24.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 51.0 72.6 -29.7% 386.2 717.9 -46.2%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in October 2021 grew 2.0x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 41.6%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 57.5% and 34.5%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of October 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 18.7x YoY. Against October 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 56.2%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 81.5%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 2,300 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remained closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which has no restrictions, declined 44.4% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 53.4% recorded in September.

In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 211.2% YoY. When compared to October 2019, passenger traffic declined 41.1%, improving from the 47.7% drop reported in September, which benefited from the summer season in the region. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 46.7% in October 2021 against the same month in 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 46.1% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 20.9%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.5x YoY. Against October 2019, passenger traffic was down 64.5% but continued to improve sequentially, benefiting from the partial opening of borders, effective September 1. Noteworthy, starting November 1, 2021, borders are fully re-open to all foreigners who present a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.6x YoY. When compared to the same months of 2019, total traffic in October 2021 declined 21.7% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decline posted last April. International passenger traffic decreased 18.0%, recovering strongly from the 58.8% drop reported in March 2021 against 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 26.2% against October 2019, showing a recovery versus the 32.7% decline posted in September.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 5.6x YoY. Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels, despite lower tourism activity in the reported month.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 31.5% YoY. When compared to October 2019, total cargo volume dropped 21.4%, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported higher cargo volume during that period.

Aircraft movements increased 100.6% YoY. When compared to October 2019, Aircraft movements declined 29.7%, mainly as a result of a 37.3% decrease in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020) Oct'21 Oct'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,554 79 1874.2% 9,238 9,141 1.1% Italy 455 146 211.2% 2,185 1,889 15.7% Brazil(2) 1,325 907 46.1% 9,464 6,954 36.1% Uruguay 59 13 349.4% 287 572 -49.7% Ecuador 283 107 163.6% 1,946 1,274 52.7% Armenia 266 40 558.7% 1,971 717 174.7% Peru 224 78 189.3% 1,523 932 63.4% TOTAL 4,167 1,371 204.0% 26,614 21,479 23.9% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,224 13,882 24.1% 140,924 116,580 20.9% Italy 1,306 1,167 11.9% 12,247 10,669 14.8% Brazil 4,928 2,260 118.1% 50,064 26,868 86.3% Uruguay(3) 2,637 2,404 9.7% 24,696 24,483 0.9% Ecuador 2,278 1,464 55.6% 18,514 13,335 38.8% Armenia 1,777 1,835 -3.2% 13,438 13,217 1.7% Peru 319 154 106.9% 2,497 1,516 64.7% TOTAL 30,468 23,165 31.5% 262,380 206,668 27.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 22,921 7,657 199.3% 173,245 131,472 31.8% Italy 5,430 2,869 89.3% 31,808 27,672 14.9% Brazil 11,616 8,697 33.6% 92,546 70,477 31.3% Uruguay 1,730 742 133.2% 12,137 11,219 8.2% Ecuador 5,437 3,576 52.0% 44,557 32,647 36.5% Armenia 2,122 820 158.8% 17,516 8,785 99.4% Peru 1,773 1,072 65.4% 14,357 10,308 39.3% TOTAL 51,029 25,433 100.6% 386,166 292,580 32.0%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019) Oct'21 Oct'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,554 3,548 -56.2% 9,238 36,307 -74.6% Italy 455 773 -41.1% 2,185 7,204 -69.7% Brazil(2) 1,325 1,675 -20.9% 9,464 15,622 -39.4% Uruguay 59 167 -64.5% 287 1,831 -84.3% Ecuador 283 361 -21.7% 1,946 3,744 -48.0% Armenia 266 298 -10.9% 1,971 2,723 -27.6% Peru 224 309 -27.3% 1,523 2,951 -48.4% TOTAL 4,167 7,130 -41.6% 26,614 70,381 -62.2% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,224 22,211 -22.5% 140,924 186,588 -24.5% Italy 1,306 1,256 3.9% 12,247 10,823 13.2% Brazil 4,928 7,140 -31.0% 50,064 75,501 -33.7% Uruguay(3) 2,637 2,702 -2.4% 24,696 23,685 4.3% Ecuador 2,278 2,707 -15.9% 18,514 32,067 -42.3% Armenia 1,777 2,295 -22.6% 13,438 15,991 -16.0% Peru 319 446 -28.5% 2,497 4,217 -40.8% TOTAL 30,468 38,757 -21.4% 262,380 348,873 -24.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 22,921 36,582 -37.3% 173,245 374,646 -53.8% Italy 5,430 7,315 -25.8% 31,808 68,829 -53.8% Brazil 11,616 14,047 -17.3% 92,546 133,336 -30.6% Uruguay 1,730 2,083 -16.9% 12,137 24,208 -49.9% Ecuador 5,437 7,449 -27.0% 44,557 68,407 -34.9% Armenia 2,122 2,598 -18.3% 17,516 23,022 -23.9% Peru 1,773 2,514 -29.5% 14,357 25,451 -43.6% TOTAL 51,029 72,588 -29.7% 386,166 717,899 -46.2%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

