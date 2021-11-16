DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

SUBJECT: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: November 15, 2021

The 90-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Aug.17, 2021 with bookbuilding on Aug. 16, 2021 with TRFGRANK2128 ISIN code and TRY 473,670,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 15.11.2021.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 15.11.2021

Maturity (Day) 90

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRANK2128

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 470,670,000

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 15.11.2021

Payment Date 15.11.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

